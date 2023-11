Kiasman johtajaksi on valittu Kiira Miesmaa

The Finnish National Gallery’s virtual exhibition offers a new way to experience the works of Hugo Simberg 26.10.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish National Gallery’s virtual exhibition, being launched in October 2023, takes the viewer deeper into the imaginary world of Hugo Simberg. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Simberg’s birth. This unique exhibition includes Simberg’s light-sensitive, gouache on paper works that would be difficult to exhibit traditionally.