DNA voitti Suomen laatupalkinnon

4G connections to improve as DNA shuts down its 3G networks in Uusimaa and Southwest Finland – the Helsinki Metropolitan Area will follow suit 13.11.2023 09:40:00 EET | Press release

DNA is shutting down its 3G networks in Uusimaa and Southwest Finland on the night between Wednesday, 22 November and Thursday, 23 November, with the exception of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area where the network will not be shut down until January. Within a few weeks of the shutdown of 3G, the frequencies used by the 3G network will be transferred over to the 4G network, improving the quality of 4G service in these areas. The 3G network accounts for well under 1% of mobile data used by DNA’s customers.