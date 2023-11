JHL: Neuvottelemme itsenäisesti työnantajan kanssa

JHL to continue political strikes, industrial actions around Finland on 14–16 November 9.11.2023 15:00:00 EET | Press release

Members of Trade Union JHL will be on strike in Southern Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia and Ostrobothnia on 14 November, in Satakunta on 15 November and in Southeast Finland on 16 November. The day-long industrial actions affect, say, catering services and shut down sports facilities.