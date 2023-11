Veneiden ja muiden komposiittien kierrätys toimii Suomessa

Sustainable boating industry excellence at the METSTRADE 2023 Finnish pavilion 8.11.2023 13:00:00 EET | Press release

METSTRADE is the world’s largest marine equipment trade show connecting marine and boating industry professionals from around the world. At the Finnish national pavilion, the Finnish boating equipment industry presents solutions that are designed to perform in the most demanding conditions of the Nordic countries and are therefore fit for use all over the world.