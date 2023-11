Esittävien taiteiden alalla halutaan tunnistaa ja ratkaista työn epäkohtia

Mental health problems present a challenge to work life – extensive data from the 1960s onwards now available 16.11.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Mental health problems present a major challenge for Finnish work life. Reasonable workload, clear goals and a sense of community are key in promoting good mental health. The Work-Life Knowledge service of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health provides compiled research data on mental health in Finnish work life.