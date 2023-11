Amos Rexin vuoden 2024 näyttelyt käsittelevät empatiaa, traumaa ja ilmastodataa

Kieran Long appointed new Museum Director of Amos Rex 17.11.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Kieran Long has been appointed Museum Director of Amos Rex. He is relocating from Stockholm, where he has served as the director at ArkDes, the Swedish Centre for Architecture and Design. Long will assume his new role in early February 2024. Kai Kartio, who has successfully guided Amos Rex from concept to its fifth year, will continue to contribute to Amos Rex in a Senior Advisor capacity.