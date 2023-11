DNA korvaa Pohjois-Suomen vanhan kupari- eli lankapuhelinverkon palvelut moderneilla ratkaisuilla kesän ja syksyn 2024 aikana

DNA’s used phone marketplace, Vaihtokapula, is starting a collaboration with SOS Children’s Village 20.11.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

DNA Plc started a collaboration with SOS Children’s Village already in 2011. One of the supported targets has been the SOS Children’s Village’s Apuu chat service, which provides help for children and young people experiencing insecurity. Starting from the Children’s Rights Week beginning on November 20, DNA’s used phone marketplace, Vaihtokapula, will join the collaboration. From the theme week until the end of 2023, Vaihtokapula will donate 10 euros from each sold phone to the development and operation of the Apuu chat service.