Suomen Pankin säännöt vastapuolille ja asiakkaille – sääntöpäivitys 20.11.2023

Bond funds have become increasingly popular 9.11.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Up until 2022, clearly the largest redemptions were made from bond funds1. This trend has turned in 2023. In January–September 2023, the largest subscriptions were made from bond funds. During the period, new subscriptions in bond funds amounted to EUR 13.6 billion and redemptions to EUR 11.3 billion. Hence, net subscriptions in bond funds were EUR 2.4 billion. Most of the net subscriptions in bond funds were made in short-term bond funds (76%). In January–September 2023, the second-largest net subscriptions were made in equity funds (EUR 1.9 billion). In the same period, only real estate funds had more redemptions than subscriptions. Net redemptions from real estate funds totalled EUR -200 million, whereas still in 2022, real estate funds received the largest net subscriptions. In January–September 2023, the largest subscriptions2 (EUR 2.2 bn) in Finnish investment funds were made by households. Finnish households accounted for 63% of this amount. In 2022, investment funds’3 fund capi