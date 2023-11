Hallituksen kokoonpano vaikuttaa merkittävästi yrityksen läpinäkyvyyteen, sosiaaliseen suorituskykyyn ja yleiseen menestykseen

High cultural intelligence (CQ) is an essential success factor in intercultural leadership coaching 9.11.2023 09:18:35 EET | Press release

Growing cultural diversity in organisations together with the rapid expansion of coaching for leadership development globally and the advancement of virtual coaching creates significant cultural diversity in pools of coaches and coachees. Cultural diversity in coaching dyads bears significant potential to enhance coaching outcomes due to the diversity of cultural perspectives, but particular conditions should be present to overcome the humans’ natural preference to develop relationships with those similar to them.