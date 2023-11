Uusi näyttelykonsepti luo dialogeja Saastamoisen säätiön taidekokoelman teosten välille

New exhibition concept spurs dialogue between works from the Saastamoinen Foundation Art Collection 21.11.2023 15:45:00 EET | Press release

The concept of the exhibition featuring Saastamoinen Foundation's Art Collection at EMMA is being renewed. The exhibition will be renewed section by section, the first of which will open to the public on November 24, 2023. The new Dialogues exhibition is based on curatorial juxtapositions that showcase the foundation's recent acquisitions. The new concept marks the continuation of EMMA’s extensive collaboration with Saastamoinen Foundation, highlighting the diversity of what is one of Finland’s most significant art collections.