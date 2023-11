Marko Myller Finanssivalvonnan Pankkivalvonta-osaston osastopäälliköksi

Subdued economic outlook is weakening the financial sector's operating environment – real estate market risks particularly increasing 12.9.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Subdued economic growth and the uncertain economic outlook have kept the risks in the Finnish financial sector high in the first half of the year. Risks are increasing particularly in the real estate market. The financial sector's strong capital position provides protection against risks caused by the weakening operating environment.