Digi- ja väestötietovirasto on ottanut käyttöön uuden automaattisen ratkaisumenettelyn Nimenmuutospalvelussa – vanhaan sukunimeen palaaminen helpottuu

Over 1,700 people have applied for confirmation of gender by their own report 3.11.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

As of 3 April 2023, Finnish law has allowed for the confirmation of gender by a person’s own report. Over the past six months, the Digital and Population Data Services Agency has confirmed the gender of more than a thousand people. As many as 99% of the applications were submitted electronically.