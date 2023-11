Haegue Yangs imponerande skulpturer intar HAMs båghallar

Haegue Yang’s ambitious sculptural ensembles take centre stage at HAM’s exhibition halls 23.11.2023 12:48:56 EET | Tiedote

HAM Helsinki Art Museum is delighted to present Haegue Yang’s first solo exhibition in Finland. Occupying HAM’s two main exhibition halls, Continuous Reenactments will offer a profound insight into Yang’s prolific and virtuosic works until April 7, 2024.