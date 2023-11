JHL:n puheenjohtaja Päivi Niemi-Laine erosi tehtävästään ja siirtyy yhteiskuntasuhteiden johtajaksi

Trade Union JHL to continue political strikes, one-day work stoppages in Central Finland, Uusimaa and Pirkanmaa on 21–23 November 17.11.2023 13:07:02 EET | Press release

The trade union’s strikes will impact for instance sports services and the catering services of schools and day care centres. In Tampere, the strikes will stop tram services and affect bus services on Thursday 23 November.