Peter Joukaisen pitkään työstetty albumi Nuori mies ei pelkää vaikeitakaan aiheita

Finland, known for its games, wants to continue to be at the top of the gaming industry - Open Creative House and Helsinki Games Capital join forces in Espoo 8.9.2023 10:46:49 EEST | Tiedote

Rovio, Supercell, Remedy – Finnish game companies known around the world. But where are the new Finnish game makers and companies? The future of the industry is now being strengthened through extensive cooperation.