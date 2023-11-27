Green transition and wellbeing key topics at ChemBio Finland

ChemBio Finland, a unique event for the chemical and biotechnology industry in the Nordic countries, will focus next spring on a carbon-neutral future and wellbeing. In addition to the comprehensive exhibition at the event, the themes will be reflected in the high quality seminar programme of Chemistry Days and bioindustry, which will provide an opportunity to update professional skills. ChemBio Finland is organised in cooperation with the Finnish Chemical Society, Finnish Bioindustries FIB and The Chemical Industry Federation of Finland.

The programmes will focus on topical issues such as preparedness, the battery and hydrogen economy, renewable energy, nature positivity, synthetic biology, health data, diagnostics, and drug development.

The Chemistry Days and Biotechnology seminar programme is designed for chemists, researchers, chemistry teachers, students, and the general public. The wide range of topics will include:

Optical spectroscopy and imaging

Novel foods - the challenges of the authorisation process

The future of chemical analysis and new technologies

Hydrogen of tomorrow

3D printing and thermal analysis

Finland, NATO, and weapons of mass destruction

Critical materials in the urban circular economy

Seminar on climate research

Sustainable chemistry in education

Symposium for young researchers





"Chemistry is made by people. ChemBio Finland is the most important event in the chemical industry in Finland, where people make contacts and network with industry players. The event's programme is designed to address the current challenges and opportunities in the chemical sector. Topics to be covered include the potential of chemistry in promoting sustainable development. The event will provide an opportunity to hear about the latest research, teaching methods and innovations in different areas of the field", says Sari Vihavainen, Executive Director of the Finnish Chemical Society.

"ChemBio Finland brings together biotech professionals and students to discuss the future of the industry and biotech developments. The 2024 fair will explore many interesting topics, such as the role of synthetic biology in drug development and as a driver of industrial biotechnology. Issues such as personalised medicine and the use of health data will also be addressed. The fair will give biotech PhD students the opportunity to share their insights, and start-up companies a platform to showcase their products and services”, says Alexandra Peth, CEO of the Finnish Bioindustries FIB.

The chemical sector needs more employees The event will respond to this need by organising an Employer of the Future theme day, with a programme for students and others considering a career in chemistry and biotechnology and offering a chance to network with employers.

International chemical industry at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre next April

The upcoming ChemBio Finland will be held at the same time as the Helsinki Chemicals Forum and Pulp & Beyond, making the event even more attractive to leading international professionals.

"It's great to have a broad international chemical industry presence at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. Organising ChemBio Finland and the Helsinki Chemicals Forum, as well as the international Pulp & Beyond for the forest-based bioeconomy at the same time, offers participants the opportunity to complement their expertise in a new way and to network extensively with top professionals in the field," says Marcus Bergström, Business Manager of ChemBio Finland.

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is organising the leading Nordic chemistry and bioindustry event ChemBio Finland 2024 in cooperation with the Finnish Chemical Society, The Chemical Industry Federation of Finland and the Finnish Bioindustries FIB on 10-11 April 2024. At the same time, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre will organise the international Helsinki Chemicals Forum and the new international Pulp & Beyond event on 10-11 April 2024 in cooperation with the Finnish Forest Products Engineers’ Association.