Green transition and wellbeing key topics at ChemBio Finland
Sustainable growth and the solutions offered by chemistry and biotechnology for a carbon-neutral future and wellbeing. ChemBio Finland will be held at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre 10.–11.4.2024.
ChemBio Finland, a unique event for the chemical and biotechnology industry in the Nordic countries, will focus next spring on a carbon-neutral future and wellbeing. In addition to the comprehensive exhibition at the event, the themes will be reflected in the high quality seminar programme of Chemistry Days and bioindustry, which will provide an opportunity to update professional skills. ChemBio Finland is organised in cooperation with the Finnish Chemical Society, Finnish Bioindustries FIB and The Chemical Industry Federation of Finland.
The programmes will focus on topical issues such as preparedness, the battery and hydrogen economy, renewable energy, nature positivity, synthetic biology, health data, diagnostics, and drug development.
The Chemistry Days and Biotechnology seminar programme is designed for chemists, researchers, chemistry teachers, students, and the general public. The wide range of topics will include:
- Optical spectroscopy and imaging
- Novel foods - the challenges of the authorisation process
- The future of chemical analysis and new technologies
- Hydrogen of tomorrow
- 3D printing and thermal analysis
- Finland, NATO, and weapons of mass destruction
- Critical materials in the urban circular economy
- Seminar on climate research
- Sustainable chemistry in education
- Symposium for young researchers
"Chemistry is made by people. ChemBio Finland is the most important event in the chemical industry in Finland, where people make contacts and network with industry players. The event's programme is designed to address the current challenges and opportunities in the chemical sector. Topics to be covered include the potential of chemistry in promoting sustainable development. The event will provide an opportunity to hear about the latest research, teaching methods and innovations in different areas of the field", says Sari Vihavainen, Executive Director of the Finnish Chemical Society.
"ChemBio Finland brings together biotech professionals and students to discuss the future of the industry and biotech developments. The 2024 fair will explore many interesting topics, such as the role of synthetic biology in drug development and as a driver of industrial biotechnology. Issues such as personalised medicine and the use of health data will also be addressed. The fair will give biotech PhD students the opportunity to share their insights, and start-up companies a platform to showcase their products and services”, says Alexandra Peth, CEO of the Finnish Bioindustries FIB.
The chemical sector needs more employees The event will respond to this need by organising an Employer of the Future theme day, with a programme for students and others considering a career in chemistry and biotechnology and offering a chance to network with employers.
International chemical industry at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre next April
The upcoming ChemBio Finland will be held at the same time as the Helsinki Chemicals Forum and Pulp & Beyond, making the event even more attractive to leading international professionals.
"It's great to have a broad international chemical industry presence at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. Organising ChemBio Finland and the Helsinki Chemicals Forum, as well as the international Pulp & Beyond for the forest-based bioeconomy at the same time, offers participants the opportunity to complement their expertise in a new way and to network extensively with top professionals in the field," says Marcus Bergström, Business Manager of ChemBio Finland.
For more information: Event Communications, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, Anu-Eveliina Mattila, tel: +358 50 555 6183, anu-eveliina.mattila@messukeskus.com
www.chembiofinland.fi #chembiofinland
Photos for the media from ChemBio Finland: http://mediabank.messukeskus.com
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is organising the leading Nordic chemistry and bioindustry event ChemBio Finland 2024 in cooperation with the Finnish Chemical Society, The Chemical Industry Federation of Finland and the Finnish Bioindustries FIB on 10-11 April 2024. At the same time, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre will organise the international Helsinki Chemicals Forum and the new international Pulp & Beyond event on 10-11 April 2024 in cooperation with the Finnish Forest Products Engineers’ Association.
Helsingin Messukeskus on Suomen elämyksellisin tapahtumakortteli ja vaikuttavin kohtaamismedia. Onnistuneet kohtaamiset jättävät vahvan muistijäljen ja tuottavat kiistatonta tulosta. Suomen suurin tapahtumajärjestäjä tuottaa laadukkaita tapahtumia sekä vuokraa tilojaan ja palvelujaan erilaisten tapahtumien areenaksi. Messukeskuksen itse tuottamia tapahtumia ovat mm. Habitare, Helsingin Kirjamessut, Educa, FinnBuild, Matkamessut ja Vene Båt. Vierastapahtumina Messukeskuksen tiloissa järjestetään mm. Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, Koiramessut sekä lukuisia kansainvälisiä kongresseja ja yritystapahtumia vuosittain. Tilat käsittävät 7 hallia, 40 muuntuvaa kokoustilaa, 21 ravintolaa ja oman tapahtumahotellin. Omistajayritys Suomen Messut Oyj perustettiin vuonna 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media. | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (brand name Messukeskus) hosts Finland’s most inspiring events and exciting encounters. We create successful and lasting interactions with undisputable results. As Finland’s premier experience provider, we organise high-quality events and rent out our facilities for various occasions/ for a wide variety of occasions. Events produced by Messukeskus include, among others, Habitare, the Helsinki Book Fair, Educa, Finnbuild, Matka Nordic Travel Fair, and Helsinki International Boat Show. Messukeskus also hosts guest events such as Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, International Dog Fair, as well as many international congress and business events every year. Our premises include 7 halls, 40 convertible meeting rooms, 21 restaurants, and our own hotel.The Finnish Fair Corporation was founded in 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
