Lux Helsingin ohjelma on julkistettu

Light artworks brought delight, moved and got the public moving in Lux Helsinki 11.1.2023 15:54:52 EET | Press release

On 4-8 January this year, Lux Helsinki attracted the public outdoors to take a look at familiar and less familiar surroundings in Helsinki in a new light. Once again held in its full scope, Lux Helsinki created a memorable experience and brought joy amid the winter darkness.