Työterveyslaitos sai merkittävän kansainvälisen palkinnon Vision Zero -ajattelun edistämisestä

Four different groups of unemployed persons with partial work ability identified 27.11.2023

Unemployed people with partial work ability form a diverse demographic group. A research group of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health identified four groups with different career paths, health status, work ability and functional capacity. Identifying the specific features of these groups provides information on what kinds of measures can be useful for each group. In addition, more evidence was obtained on the reliability of the Abilitator self-assessment tool in the assessment of work ability and functional capacity.