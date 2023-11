SUPERFINNS 2024: Meet the partners

– Finland needs more growth-hungry companies and success stories. Those aren’t born simply by planting the seeds, but they require care, nurturing, and encouragement – and that’s why programs like SUPERFINNS are crucial for the wealth of society as a whole, says business angel Ali Omar.

The same passion drives Kasvu Open, Nordea, and SUPERFINNS® partners: The SUPERFINNS sparring program promotes entrepreneurship and boosts the employment impact – and above all, helps in making Finnish success stories global.

– The best thing we can do for companies is to give them a push towards international growth. You can’t only stay in Finland if you want to succeed, says Mika Kukkurainen, founder and CEO of Nordic Foodtech VC.

The SUPERFINNS program is for companies that have a giant-size hunger for growth – and a Finnish business ID. In order to secure a place in the program, companies need to show their global attitude, passion to learn, and a scalable, crystal clear business plan.

– Success comes before work only in the dictionary, highlights Julianna Borsos, founder and CEO of Bocap.

The program connects ambitious Finnish SMEs with the right people to make international success possible. The program was initiated in 2021 by Nordea and is produced by Kasvu Open. SUPERFINNS is free of charge for the participating companies.

– If you have a scalable business model, proof of growth, and clear traction – show us the numbers and join the SUPERFINNS, encourages Vesa Riihimäki, Head of Nordea Startup & Growth, the main partner of SUPERFINNS.

Are you ready to do the work? Application period for the SUPERFINNS 2024 is 12.12.2023 – 29.1.2024.

