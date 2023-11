Työperusteinen maahanmuutto Suomeen jatkuu korkealla tasolla talouden laskusuhdanteesta huolimatta

Labour migration numbers to Finland still high despite the economic downturn 29.11.2023 14:13:57 EET | Press release

According to recent statistics on work-based immigration, the number of applications has dropped slightly compared to last year but labour migration figures are still on a high level compared to past years. The number of applications from students and family members continues to rise. This year, citizenship applications will reach record-high numbers. These are some of the key figures presented in the second edition of the Finnish Immigration Service’s report on immigration to Finland (Maahanmuutto Suomeen -katsaus).