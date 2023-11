Tiedote kasvun ja oppimisen lautakunnan kokouksesta 29.11.2023

Traditional Independence Day celebration for Espoo’s sixth-graders on 4 December 27.11.2023 15:58:53 EET | Press release

The sixth-graders’ Independence Day celebration will be organised at the beginning of December, as usual. The first celebration was held in 2017 when Finland celebrated its 100 years of independence. This year, the celebration for sixth-graders will be held on Monday 4 December at Opinmäki.