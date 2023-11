Yrityslainoja nostettu vähän lokakuussa 2023

October 2023 sees low amount of corporate loan drawdowns 30.11.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In October 2023, non-financial corporations (excl. housing corporations) drew down new loans1 from banks operating in Finland to a total of EUR 1.3 billion – the smallest amount in October since 2010. The average interest rate on new corporate loans was 5.70%, up 0.18 percentage points on September 2023. Due to the low level of drawdowns, the stock of corporate loans (EUR 58.5 billion) contracted in October by 3.0% from a year earlier. The largest rise in the average interest rates on new corporate loans was seen in the category of large corporate loans, i.e. loans of over EUR 1 million. The average interest on these loans rose by 0.15 percentage points from September, to stand at 5.44% in October 2023. The average interest on small loans of less than EUR 250,000 was 6.32%, and the average interest on medium-sized loans (over EUR 250,000 and up to EUR 1 million) was 6.19%. Of the new corporate loans drawn down in October, 13.5% were taken out by firms in the manufacturing sector. This