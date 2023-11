Kempowerin DC-pikalatausratkaisut otetaan käyttöön Elisabeth Quayn bussiasemalla Perthissä Länsi-Australiassa

Kempower DC fast-charging solutions selected to electrify Western Australian bus station 30.11.2023 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Kempower’s DC fast-charging solutions will be deployed at a Western Australian bus station after its partner JET Charge was awarded a contract to provide rapid electric bus charging infrastructure at Elizabeth Quay Bus Station in Perth. The project forms part of an AUS$250 million collaborative effort between the Australian Federal and State Governments to transform the bus depot and support the introduction of new electric buses.