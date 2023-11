Epävarmuus päättäjien toimista vaikuttaa merkittävästi rahoitusmarkkinoihin

Ulf Kristersson visits Hanken School of Economics 24.11.2023 11:26:56 EET | Press release

The Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will visit Hanken School of Economics in Helsinki on Monday 27 November. During his visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the School's "Leadership Insights" seminar, where students will have the opportunity to ask questions about leadership, international relations and the security situation.