Urbaaniin teknologiaan ja rakennettuun ympäristöön liittyvät yritykset kiinnostavat sijoittajia - muutama suurempi sijoituskierros nosti kuluvan vuoden ennätyslukemiin

Tesi’s Interim Review 1.1.–30.6.2023 – slowdown in Finnish and European economies impacted Tesi’s result 29.9.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

A decline in the valuations of startups and growth companies, combined with weaker economic prospects in Finland and Europe, was unsurprisingly reflected in Tesi’s (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd’s) net loss for the first half of 2023. The deteriorating business climate is impacting the venture capital and private equity (VC & PE) market through the considerably higher challenges in fundraising, follow-on financing and exit prospects.