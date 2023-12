Digi- ja väestötietoviraston Porin palvelupaikka muuttaa joulukuussa

Digital and Population Data Services Agency adopts new automated decision-making procedure in its Name Change Service – returning to a previous surname will now be easier 22.11.2023 09:02:16 EET | Press release

On 21 November 2023, the Digital and Population Data Services Agency introduced a new automated decision-making procedure in the Name Change Service for adult individuals who wish to return to a previously used surname. This is the first automated administrative decision-making procedure at the Digital and Population Data Services Agency. The automated procedure was introduced in accordance with the regulation concerning automated decision-making, which entered into force on 1 May.