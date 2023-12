Goforen perustama Gofore Impact -säätiö aloitti toimintansa

Gofore appoints Auli Packalén as Director of Brand and Offering 1.9.2023 09:15:00 EEST | Press release

Gofore has appointed Auli Packalén as Director, Brand and Offering and member of the Group Executive Management Team as of 1 September 2023. She will transfer to this position from CCEA Ltd, a change management consulting company acquired by Gofore in 2021, where she has been acting in leading positions and as a change management consultant. The responsibilities of brand and offering also cover Group communications and marketing. With the appointment Gofore aims to strengthen its growth, reputation and offering on the strategic industries, Digital Society and Intelligent Industry.