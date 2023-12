Etäkorttimaksujen arvo ja lukumäärä kasvoivat vuoden 2023 kolmannella neljänneksellä

Value and number of remote card payments increased in the third quarter of 2023 5.12.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In the third quarter of 2023, a total of 99 million card payments were initiated on a computer or mobile device, which was 28% more than in the same period a year earlier. The aggregate value of remote card payments (EUR 3.9 billion) grew 35% year-on-year. In the third quarter of 2023, the aggregate value of contactless payments was EUR 6.2 billion, 14% more than in the corresponding period a year earlier. At the same time, a total of 397 million card payments were made using the contactless feature, i.e. 11% more than in the third quarter of 2022. The number of card payments made using a microchip or magnetic stripe increased by 1% from the second quarter to 137 million transactions in the third quarter of 2023. In terms of aggregate value, payments made using a microchip or magnetic strip declined by EUR 155 billion (2%) from the second quarter to EUR 8 billion in the third quarter of 2023. All in all, Finnish payment cards were used to make 0.6 billion card payments in the third qua