Helmet.fi uudistuu, asiakkaat pääsevät nyt koekäyttämään uutta sivustoa ja antamaan palautetta

Locally beloved and internationally admired symbol of equality Oodi turns five years old – 10 million visitors to be reached soon 30.11.2023 12:56:49 EET | Press release

Central Library Oodi first opened its doors on 5 December 2018, the eve of Finnish Independence Day. In the five years since, Oodi has established its position as Helsinki's most used library, a venue for literature events and one of the city's most important tourist attractions. The library’s fifth anniversary will be celebrated together with residents on Tuesday 5 December.