Rakennustietosäätiö RTS:n kultaiset ansiomerkit 2023

Embargo at 14.15: Pietilä Prize for a group of architects whose solutions create new architecture for a new era 6.10.2023 14:15:00 EEST | Press release

The Pietilä Prize is awarded every three years in recognition of outstanding work in the renewal of architecture. The prize is awarded to a young architect or a group of architects. This year, the Pietilä Prize was awarded to a design team that implemented a wide range of new and sustainable solutions without compromising on aesthetics.