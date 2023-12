Varman ja Spring Housen IPS-pilotti loppusuoralla: tulokset kannustavat jatkamaan toimintamallin käyttöä kuntoutuksessa

Uncertainty returned to the markets – unlisted investments generated the strongest return of Varma’s investments 27.10.2023 09:02:14 EEST | Press release

The uncertainty of economic cycles in the third quarter of the year was reflected in the development of Varma’s investment returns. The best returns came from unlisted private equity investments and hedge funds. Varma is the world’s third and Finland’s first pension insurance company to have its science-based emission reduction targets validated.