Akku on useimmiten syynä tiepalvelun kutsumiseen

Clarios Bolsters Commitment to Corporate Sustainability by Joining the UN Global Compact 18.3.2020 16:45:36 EET | Press release

Milwaukee, WI – Clarios, a leader in advanced energy storage solutions, has joined the United Nations Global Compact – a voluntary initiative that encourages companies to develop, implement and disclose responsible business practices. By joining the compact, Clarios pledges to lead on 10 universal sustainability principles and uphold responsibilities in four areas: human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.