Finanssivalvonnan johtokunta nimitetty vuosiksi 2024–2026

Financial sector’s capital position as at 30 September 2023: Solvency has remained strong – uncertainty caused by the geopolitical situation underlines the importance of solvency and risk management 8.12.2023 10:25:35 EET | Press release

The financial sector’s operating environment continued to weaken in the autumn as high interest rates and the slowdown in the economy burdened households and companies. The situation has put a particular strain on the real estate and construction sectors. Geopolitical tensions are also increasing uncertainty and financial sector risks. Solvency, strong risk-bearing capacity and preparedness are increasingly important at a time of elevated risks.