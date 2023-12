Presidentti Niinistö tapaa Pohjoismaiden pääministereitä Norjassa

Commemorative speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the funeral of President Martti Ahtisaari in Helsinki on 10 November 2023 10.11.2023 15:13:08 EET | Press release

Dear Mrs. Eeva Ahtisaari, Mr. Marko Ahtisaari, Your Excellencies, friends and colleagues of Martti Ahtisaari, fellow citizens A great life’s work has been completed. Martti Oiva Kalevi Ahtisaari, the tenth President of the Republic of Finland, has passed into eternity. Martti Ahtisaari lived a long and impressive life. He was a great Finn, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. He put his own stamp on both the Finnish history and the international history. In all his actions, he placed people at the heart of everything. He saw everyone as a fellow human being. And even in the most hardened individuals, he saw something good worth reaching out to. Something upon which to build a connection and peace. On which to work tirelessly for a better future. *** Martti Ahtisaari was very little a politician and very much a diplomat. In the presidential election of 1994, he made an intervention – an outsider in politics was elected to a leading role on the political scene. He did not seek to adapt to the p