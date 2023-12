Ammattiliitto JHL laajentaa lakkojaan, junaliikenne halvaantuu 14. joulukuuta vuorokaudeksi

Trade Union JHL is turning up the strike heat on Thursday 14 December: Electricity production will stop in several power plants for one day 8.12.2023 12:18:23 EET | Press release

Power plants in Vantaa, Espoo, Tampere, Naantali and Pietarsaari are participating in the strike. The electricity production of the power plants on strike will stop for one day because their turbines will be disconnected from the network. District heat production and distribution will continue throughout the industrial action.