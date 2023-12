Viikkokatsaus 11.–15.12.2023

Enabling Circular Economy for Plastics: Novel approaches to Product Design and Logistics 7.12.2023 12:17:36 EET | Press release

Embarking on the Circular Economy for Plastics prompts a reevaluation of the plastic lifecycle, one step at a time. In Finland, multiple initiatives are underway, forging pathways to scrutinize the entire lifecycle of plastic and shake up existing systems. Beyond sorting, collection, and recycling of plastics, additional measures are crucial to foster a sustainable circular economy.