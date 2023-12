Turvallisuusympäristön muutokset korostavat Itämeren alueen kantaverkkoyhteistyötä

Fingrid’s cross-border transmission line projects named to the European Commission’s list of Projects of Common Interest 29.11.2023 16:14:40 EET | Press release

Fingrid’s three cross-border transmission line projects have been named to the European Commission’s list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI). Being included in the list indicates that the Commission considers these projects to be essential for achieving Europe’s energy policy goals. The PCI status makes it easier to promote the projects.