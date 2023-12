SUPERFINNS 2024 is now open for applications!

Kasvu Open and Nordea continue the SUPERFINNS saga and join forces in helping Finnish SME’s to grow their business and go global. The SUPERFINNS program was created to promote entrepreneurship and make Finnish success stories global.

- This is the fourth round of SUPERFINNS. I’m super happy to say that we’ve been able to raise the bar each year, in both the ambition level of applying companies and the level of commitment from the partners. If you want to grow big, I encourage you to take this unique opportunity and join the SUPERFINNS, says Inka Hyvönen from Kasvu Open.

Vesa Riihimäki Nordea Head of Startup & Growth continues to highlight the exceptional pool of knowledge and know-how available for companies through the investor contacts and seasoned business experts.

In the SUPERFINNS program, entrepreneurs meet experts and program partners in live and online workshops and one-2-one sessions. The goal is to whip the companies towards global growth and create growth-boosting networks.

TO GET INTO THE PROGRAM, YOU NEED:

Pure will and passion to learn

Attitude and courage to think big and go global

Ambitious and skilled team

Crystal clear business plan

Scalable and sustainable business

Proof of traction and/or market potential

Growth boosting revenue model



This year’s program partners are Bocap, Kovanen Capital, Nordic Foodtech VC, Saari Partners, Vendep Capital, Voima Ventures and business angel Ali Omar.

SUPERFINNS takes you to the next level! The program is free of charge. The application period is 12.12.2023-29.1.2024.

