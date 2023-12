Vuoden museo valtaa Kaisaniemen Rosebud Sivullisen huomenna keskiviikkona 13.12.

European museums unite in commitment to climate action at NEMO European Museum Conference 21.11.2023 14:11:10 EET | Press release

NEMO – the Network of European Museum Organisations continues its commitment to the sustainable transformation with a three-day conference dedicated to inspiring museums to act for the climate. 300+ museum professionals from nearly 40 countries have gathered in Lahti, Finland, to fully tap into museums’ potential to contribute to a sustainable future.