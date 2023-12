DNA:n vertailu paljastaa neli- ja viisikymppisten kirivän nuorempiaan kiinni puhelimen datankulutuksessa – ”Yhä enemmän koko kansan juttu”

DNA is replacing the services of the old copper-based landline network in Northern Finland with modern solutions during summer and autumn 2024 21.11.2023 09:40:00 EET | Press release

Copper-based network technology has served telecommunications for over 160 years, but today, its utilisation rate and significance are very limited. DNA first announced that it would be replacing its copper-based networks with more modern cable, fibre optics and mobile solutions in 2021, and work to decommission the old network began the following year. The termination of the copper-based services in Northern Finland will take place in June and October 2024.