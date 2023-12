Hyppää mukaan videomatkalle Suomen ja Baltian maiden merenrannoille!

Jump on board with us for a video journey along the seashores of Finland and the Baltic countries! 12.12.2023 09:25:52 EET | Press release

Last summer, local citizens from of Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were asked to take part in a campaign entitled ‘Baltic Seashore Stories’. The initiative is part of a larger BALTICITIES project led by the Finnish Environment institute, promoting conservation collaboration and raising environmental awareness among several of the Sea’s coastal towns and municipalities.