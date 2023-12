Kutsu: Kiasman uusi kokoelmanäyttely Kuin kotonaan esitellään medialle 11.1. klo 11

Invitation to the announcement of the winner of the 2023 Ars Fennica prize at Kiasma on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, at 14:00 (UTC+2) 7.11.2023 13:01:53 EET | Press Invitation

Join us in finding out who is the winner of Finland’s most prestigious visual arts award. The winner has been selected from a shortlist of candidates by Anne Barlow, Director of the Tate St Ives. The press conference will be attended by Barlow, the winner of the award, and Leena Niemistö, chair of the competition jury. The press conference will take place on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, at 14:00 (UTC+2) in the Seminar Room at Kiasma. The award ceremony can also be attended online. Be sure to register for the event by 20 November by email to KiasmaTiedotus@kiasma.fi