Hedin Mobility Group aikoo hankkia Fordin maahantuonti- ja jakelutoiminnot Suomessa

Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers, with more than 12,000 employees and operations in 14 countries. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 52.7 billion (approx. €4.8 billion) and the Group sold more than 180,000 vehicles.



Our operations consist of three main business areas:

In Distribution , we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for BYD, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, MG as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts.

In Retail , we represent over 40 brands and provide a comprehensive offer – sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services – comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 330 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under names such as Hedin Bil, Bavaria, Hedin Automotive, Motor-Car, Torpedo Gruppe, Stephen James, Delta Auto and Renova.

In Mobility solutions, we address new user needs and sales models in the automotive industry by providing and developing innovative services. Through Carplus, Unifleet, MABI Mobility and Hedin Supercharge, users are offered various flexible and morden mobility solutions.

Hedin Mobility Group's operations also include Hedin IT, which provides the Group with high-end operations, support and digital development, as well as strategic investments in Pendragon PLC, Lasingoo Sverige, Casi (formlerly Imove), and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Slovakia.



Part of Hedin Group

Hedin Mobility Group is part of the Hedin Group together with the Tuve Bygg group and I.A. Hedin Fastighet AB. Hedin Group is also a partner in Consensus Asset Management and Ripam Invest AB, which owns Marstrands Kurhotell, Kurbadhus and Societetshus.



