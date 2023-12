Presidentti Niinistö osallistuu Pohjoismaat–Ukraina-huippukokoukseen Norjassa

President Niinistö to meet Nordic Prime Ministers in Norway 8.12.2023 18:14:00 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 42/2023 8 December 2023 On Wednesday 13 December, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to Oslo to attend a meeting with the leaders of the Nordic countries hosted by the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. The theme of the meeting between President Niinistö, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir is Nordic security and defence cooperation.