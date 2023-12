Ateneum mahdollisesti auki, Kiasma ja Sinebrychoffin taidemuseo ovat torstain 14.12. suljettuina

Finnish National Gallery launches digital content publishing platform 29.11.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The Alusta service launched by the Finnish National Gallery is a platform that enables the publishing, sharing and collecting of digital content such as images, videos, music, podcasts and texts using blockchain technology. The aim of Alusta is to create a space where culture and technology meet and to create an inclusive community surrounding it where new activities, new connections and new content can be created. With Alusta, the National Gallery wants to learn about the potential of blockchain technology and provide a learning opportunity for individuals, companies and organisations that interested in learning together.