Tiftö Foundationilta merkittävä lahjoitus HAMille

Tiftö Foundation makes a significant donation to HAM 14.12.2023 10:22:41 EET | Tiedote

Tiftö Foundation, a foundation dedicated to promoting contemporary Finnish art, has awarded a grant of 120 000 euros to HAM Helsinki Art Museum. The grant will be allocated for the 2025 Helsinki Biennial and will enable the commissioning of a work by one artist. The grant is Tiftö Foundation's first donation to a museum.