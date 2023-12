Etunimen muuttaminen nopeutuu automaattisella ratkaisumenettelyllä

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service location in Pori is moving in December 4.12.2023 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service location in Pori is moving in December 2023. From 18 December 2023 onwards, our services will be available at the central government's shared service location in Porin Leijona (address: Yrjönkatu 6, 28100 Pori).