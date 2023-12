Työn turhakkeet saavat työntekijät sekä tylsistymään että väsymään

The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health received an international award for promoting Vision Zero 28.11.2023 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The International Social Security Association ISSA has awarded the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health the Vision Zero Award in recognition of its work promoting occupational safety and well-being at work. The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health has promoted the Vision Zero of safety both internationally and in Finland by, for example, organizing the Vision Zero Forum.