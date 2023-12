City of Helsinki Continues as Key Partner for Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2024

The City of Helsinki will play a pivotal role in shaping the second edition of the Radical Health Festival Helsinki. The city recognises the importance of sharing insights and experiences on the global stage, positioning itself as a hub for innovation in the field of digital healthcare.

The City of Helsinki will actively contribute to the event's development and content. By participating in Steering Committee activities, Helsinki aims to elevate the overall quality of the festival experience, fostering an environment of collaboration and knowledge exchange. The steering committee is chaired by the executive director of the social services, health care, and rescue services division of the city of Helsinki, Mr. Juha Jolkkonen. Furthermore, the city will generate content for the festival, and take part in designing a special program tailored for international media.

“As the Radical Health Festival Helsinki evolves into a significant platform for industry leaders, professionals, and innovators, the City of Helsinki looks forward to contributing its expertise, fostering meaningful connections, and advancing the discourse on digital social services and healthcare. Already the first festival was a great success, so our expectations for next spring are high”, says Jolkkonen.

The 2024 edition of Radical Health Festival Helsinki, with the overarching theme ‘Deploying Precision and Prevention at Scale,’ promises to build upon its previous success. It will feature a diverse and thought-provoking programme with workshops, talks, and interactive experiences spanning topics from artificial intelligence to mental health and cybersecurity. The event, driven by the idea “It’s Critical to Be Radical,” aims to transform healthcare, improve clinical and financial outcomes, and make health systems sustainable.

In addition to the City of Helsinki, the European Society of Cardiology and several other significant entities have also confirmed the continuation of collaboration for the upcoming May festival.

About Radical Health Festival Helsinki

The Radical Health Festival Helsinki is a premier event dedicated to exploring and advancing innovations in digital healthcare. Bringing together thought leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts, the festival serves as a platform for collaboration, learning, and the exchange of cutting-edge ideas.



Photos of the 2023 edition can be accessed at: https://mediabank.messukeskus.com/kuvat/Radical+Health+Festival+Helsinki/

Save the date: Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2024, May 22nd-23rd, at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus). | www.radicalhealthfest.com | #radicalhealth #healthcare

About the Organizing Partners of the Radical Health Festival Helsinki:

The Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus), with a legacy of promoting Finnish trade and industry through face-to-face events since 1919, joins forces with éditohealth, an international healthcare thought leadership and content creation agency, combining over a century of experience in promoting digital health and global health leadership conferences.