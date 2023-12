Digital Workforce Services Oyj ja Robocorp solmivat 3-vuotisen jatkosopimuksen kehittyneistä automaatioratkaisuista

Digital Workforce Selected as Full-Stack Automation Services Provider by Prominent Nordic Occupational Pension Insurance Company 12.12.2023 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Press Release 12 December 2023 Digital Workforce Selected as Full-Stack Automation Services Provider by Prominent Nordic Occupational Pension Insurance Company A major Nordic occupational pension insurance company, renowned for its life and pension insurance services to over 40,000 corporate clients and 1.9 million individuals, has entered into a contract with Digital Workforce, a top provider of business process automation services. This partnership marks a significant step towards integrating full-stack automation services into the company's operations. The initial focus will be on administrative processes designed to streamline operations and increase efficiency significantly. The adoption of digital workflows will transform the way manual processes are currently handled, leading to substantial improvements in service delivery. As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, the client was searching for a supplier capable of taking active ownership of the developed tools and serv